Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON – An officer-involved shooting left a gunman dead in southwest Houston Friday, police said.

Officers said the shooting happened on Bissonnet near the Southwest Freeway just before 2 a.m.

According to investigators, police had stopped a speeding car whose driver said someone was chasing them and shooting at them. That’s when a man walked over from a nearby gas station and pulled out a gun, firing it once, police said. Officers said they shot the man when he refused to drop the weapon.

No one else was injured during the incident, police said.

Police said they don’t know yet if the gunman was connected to the road rage shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.