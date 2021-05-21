Police chase turns deadly when stolen vehicle catches on fire after crash in north Houston, officers say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating Friday after they said a chase turned deadly when the suspects’ stolen vehicle caught on fire shortly after crashing.

Officers said they received a call around 3:10 a.m. about a burglary from a Dodge dealership located at 18225 Eastex Fwy.

Police said two suspects broke into the dealership and took a blue Charger, leading officers on a high-speed chase shortly after. Police said the suspects got away for a short period of time, but the chase eventually ended on Hardy Toll Road near the North Beltway when one of the suspects crashed the vehicle.

According to investigators, the vehicle caught fire and officers pulled one of the suspects out. That suspect, who was 18 years old, was transported to the hospital, where police said he was pronounced dead.

Officers said they are now searching for the second suspect that was involved in the burglary.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.