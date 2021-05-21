Mostly Cloudy icon
Person shot in northeast Houston during armored car robbery attempt, police say

Suspect still on the run

Amanda Cochran
, Specialty Senior Content Editor

A view of the scene on May 21, 2021. (Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

HOUSTON – A person was shot during a robbery attempt of an armored vehicle in northeast Houston Friday, Houston police said.

The shooting happened at 12:20 p.m. in the 9300 block of Eastex at Tidwell. Two people were inside the armored vehicle when someone tried to rob it.

The suspect is at large, police said. The FBI Houston office said the suspect fled in a vehicle.

Both people in the armored truck are still alive -- one was injured and the other wasn’t, a police commander told KPRC 2. That person was transported to the hospital, but it’s unclear how serious the injuries are.

Two people were detained in the 3300 block of Sparks St., but it’s unclear as of this writing as to what involvement if any, those people had to this scene.

