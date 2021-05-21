Houston, Harris County denied federal funds for flood mitigation projects

HOUSTON – Roughly four years after Hurricane Harvey, some area leaders are upset with the plans to distribute federal flood mitigation funds.

“Upset is the most polite way to describe where I’m at today,” said Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia.

The General Land Office is set to announce which communities will receive the first round of funding for flood mitigation.

However, Commissioner Garcia said Harris County government and the city of Houston are not on the list.

“All of Harris County has been left out of the equation, including the city of Houston, and with the scientists, the engineers that we have, I can’t understand that our application would have any challenges,” Garcia said.

The money is for future flood mitigation projects in communities that saw damage during Harvey.

Garcia said the county was asking for up to $900 million to improve floodways and cover drainage projects.

“I’m incredibly frustrated, that’s why I’m not hiding my emotion,” Garcia said.