Houston-area weekend closures you need to know about

HOUSTON – Right now TxDOT has closed the following location due to high water:

FM 1485 in both directions at the Montgomery/ Harris County line (San Jacinto River east fork) is being closed due to high water. It will be closed until further notice. You can also stay up to date with high water locations reports at www.drivetexas.org

IH 610 North Loop

Drivers should expect the exit ramp from Kelley St in the eastbound direction to be closed this weekend. The shutdown will happen tonight starting at 9 P.M. and will last until 3 P.M. Saturday, May 22. As a detour, traffic will use the U-Turn before the IH-610 East entrance and take Kelly St. then take a left on Lockwood Dr to IH610 East

Gulf Freeway

This is an early alert letting travelers know there will be a total closure along the Gulf Freeway beginning Sunday May 23. The entrance ramp affected is FM 528/ W Nasa Parkway along the southbound direction between the hours of 8 P.M. to 5 A.M. This closure will last until Friday, May 28

We are expecting heavy rain to move into town this weekend. Please check www.houstontranstar.org as scheduling may change due to inclement weather.