People find vacation deals as travel increases

HOUSTON – Travel is increasing and so are prices, but you can still find good deals, according to a local travel agent.

“I just love to travel, love to see new things, experience new things,” said David Salazar.

Helping others “see new things” is Salazar’s specialty working at Texas State Optical Northshore in East Houston.

On his off time, he likes to travel and went to Colorado last month.

“I paid for all four plane tickets and they were very, very cheap,” he said. “Usually what I pay for two of them, is what I paid for four.”

Rey Alton with Almeda Travel said prices likely won’t stay that way much longer.

“People have pent-up travel urgency, they want to go someplace,” said Alton. “So many hotels have reopened and they’re looking to put people into the rooms.”

He says Riviera Maya, Mexico is one of the hottest destinations.

