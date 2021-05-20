Here is how you can save hundreds of dollars on a rental car

HOUSTON – If you’re planning a trip out of town that includes a flight, chances are you’ll need a rental car where ever you’re going.

We know rental cars are in high demand right now. Many rental car companies are running out in popular destination cities across the country. Even with the high demand, there are still a lot of ways to score big discounts on a rental car.

I plugged in the same details on several different rental car booking sites. The differences in quotes I got back were staggering. I could pay $699 from National Rental Car or $290 from Optimo Rent for the same type of vehicle for the exact same number of days.