Former officer at Splendora High School accused of making inappropriate comments toward several female students

Splendora – A Splendora father is concerned and looking for more action to be taken after he said his daughter was one of several female students who were inappropriately addressed by a Splendora High School police officer.

“I was infuriated,” said father Adam Brzowski.

In a message sent to Splendora parents on May 1, the district addressed the alleged inappropriate comments made by an on-campus police officer.

“An allegation was made against one of our employees for inappropriate speech with several secondary students. We began our investigation immediately upon being notified of the allegations,” the message read, in part.

According to Brzowski’s daughter and the other girls, the officer said he had the number of a sex trafficker in his phone.

“He comes back and says, ‘You know I have a trafficker’s phone number in my phone and you girls would be worth about a thousand dollars each,” Brzowski said.

In an email to KPRC 2, the school district said the officer is “no longer an employee.”

Brzowski said the officer’s departure is not enough. He believes a deeper investigation is warranted regarding the alleged trafficking comments.