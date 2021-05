Giant tree falls onto home in Fifth Ward

HOUSTON – According to the Houston Fire Department, a giant tree fell onto a family’s home in Fifth Ward Thursday afternoon.

HFD responded to reports of a house collapse on Farmer Street near Sakowitz Street around 3:40 p.m.

All residents were able to make it out of the home safely, according to HFD.

Firefighters are currently contacting building inspectors to further assist with the incident. HFD said the house is currently unstable.