Organization works to provide mental health care to underserved children suffering loss from pandemic

HOUSTON – May is Mental Health Awareness Month and the pandemic took a major toll on communities across the country.

Now, as the weight of the crisis appears to be lifting, experts are also anticipating a long-term impact on people’s mental health, specifically children.

Efforts are underway to provide resources to some of the most underserved neighborhoods across our area.

Karleerose Lopez is 8 years old, but she is already learned one of the hardest lessons in life -- death.

“Why did he have to go,” she asked. “When I look at his ashes or his pictures, that’s when I have my bad days.”

The second grader’s father, Danny Lopez, a former Galena Park police officer and engineer, died earlier this year of COVID-19.

Lopez was a father of seven.

“I just miss everything about him,” said his 18-year-old daughter, Marissa Lopez. “He’s not going to be there when I get married or have a boyfriend something.”

