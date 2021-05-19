Man charged with murder in connection with deadly shooting outside of Third Ward night club

HOUSTON – A man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Third Ward.

Demontrion Albert, 34, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Dan Hunter Jr., 28.

On Aug. 4, 2019, Houston police responded to reports of a shooting outside of a nightclub located at 3000 Blodgett Street.

Police said Hunter was standing outside of the nightclub when Albert shot him and then fled the scene. Hunter was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Albert remains at large, according to police.

Anyone with information about Albert’s whereabouts is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.