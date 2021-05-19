Lightning possibly the cause of apartment fire in northwest Houston

HOUSTON – Residents believe lightning was the cause of a fire at the Castlewood Apartments in northwest Houston Wednesday.

Firefighters said it started on the roof of a vacant apartment on Westview Drive and Afton Street at about midnight.

Residents said they heard a loud noise, then soon after, they smelled smoke. Officials said everyone escaped safely.

“We heard a huge clap of thunder to follow but the apartment shook and everything, you know, does an unbelievable sound, pretty much. And then about midnight or, so we hear a knock on our door,” resident Chase Reyna said.

Officials said the fire started on top of the roof.

There is no word yet from firefighters on how many apartments were damaged or the official cause.