Houston activates emergency operations center as storms move through area

Houston – With heavy rain expected throughout the overnight hours and into Thursday, the city of Houston has already activated its emergency operations center at the Houston Emergency Center. They did so at the direction of Mayor Sylvester Turner beginning at 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The city said it’s most concerned about flooded roads.

“Our biggest concern is the amount of rain that’s fallen already,” said Chief George Buenik, Director of Public Safety & Homeland Security. “Some of our creeks and bayous are full, the ground is saturated, and if we get a large amount of water in a short period of time, that’s gonna cause street flooding.”

The EOC will be operational until the storm subsides.

One thing Buenik stressed was that people should stay off the roads overnight due to it being too dark to judge how deep water can be on the roadways. His advice is if a driver does encounter high water -- do not drive through it.