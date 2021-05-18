Texas City Police find 230 kilos of liquid meth stored in 13 Home Depot buckets during traffic stop

Texas City police discovered 230 kilos of liquid meth during a traffic stop on Monday, May 17, 2021.

TEXAS CITY, Texas – Texas City police are searching for the two men who fled the scene of a traffic-stop-turned-drug bust in Texas City.

Police said they pulled over a Toyota Tundra around 6:30 p.m. Monday on the east feeder road FM 1764/EF Lowry Expressway at Willow, police said.

After being pulled over, police said they began to search the vehicle and that is when they found 13, five-gallon Home Depot buckets (or about 230 kilos) of liquid meth stashed in the back.

Police said at that point, the two men inside jumped out of the truck and fled the scene on foot, leaving the meth behind.

Both men are described as Hispanic, and police said they were not able to get a better description.

Police did not say what led to the traffic stop.