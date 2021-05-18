Santa Fe HS shooting 3 years later: Documentary to focus on untold stories from survivors

SANTA FE – Tuesday will mark the third anniversary of the Santa Fe High shooting, the third deadliest school shooting in America and the deadliest high school shooting ever in Texas.

Ten people died on May 18, 2018, at Santa Fe High, including eight students and two teachers: Cynthia Tisdale, 63, Glenda Ann Perkins, 64, Jared Conard Black, 17, Shana Fisher, 16, Christian Riley Garcia, 15, Aaron Kyle McLeod, 15, Angelique Ramirez, 15, Sabika Sheikh, 17, Christopher Stone, 17, and Kimberly Vaughan, 14.

Three years later, much of the story of what happened that day remains untold, according to documentary filmmaker Charlie Minn.

Many of Minn’s more than 30 documentaries took a closer look at mass shootings across America, including his latest: “The Kids of Santa Fe: The Largest Unknown Mass Shooting.”

“People don’t really know what happened inside those art rooms,” Minn said. “That’s the whole point of the documentary, it’s to unform, educate and raise awareness.”

On Monday, Minn, who is from Manhattan, was in town conducting interviews with shooting survivors.

“He was amazing,” survivor Reagan Goana said of her boyfriend Chris Stone who died in the shooting while protecting other students.

“Why did Parkland get so much attention and Santa Fe did not?” Minn asked. “Santa Fe did not want the attention. They don’t like the media. I’m lucky they sat down with me.”