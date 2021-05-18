New subscription service can help you save thousands on prescription drugs

HOUSTON – In the ever-increasing struggle to find reasonable prescription drug prices, a new Texas company is helping consumers save money on the meds they need most.

ScriptCo, based in Waco, was founded by Zack Zeller and Mark McCormick, to offer consumers discounted prices on prescription drugs. Why? Because they grew tired of consumers paying ridiculously huge price variations for the same medications.

Zach Zeller, co-founder of Script Co and his family. (KPRC)

“There’s a huge discrepancy in what people pay,” said Zeller. “You could have 10 different people come in for the same medication and all 10 of them would pay something different.”

And that’s where ScriptCo comes in.

The member’s only online discount pharmacy sells generic drugs only, at a wholesale cost. ScriptCo doesn’t accept insurance, but according to Zeller, the cost he pays is the same cost you pay. No inflation or markups. The company makes its money from its membership fees, which range from $140 for a year, or $50 for three months.

“The premise is, become a member at ScriptCo and buy all your medications at the actual wholesale cost. We make no money from medications, we only make money from the membership, that’s it,” explains Zeller.

