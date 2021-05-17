Texas sales tax holiday events: How families, businesses can save on water, energy-efficient products

HOUSTON – Families and businesses can save on the purchase of certain water and energy-efficient products from May 29 through May 31.

Created by the state legislature, the holiday will save shoppers an estimated $13.4 million in state and local sales tax, according to the Texas Comptroller’s office.

“Outdated water systems and inefficient appliances, along with triple-digit temperatures, can put a tremendous strain on our water supplies and power grids,” Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said in a news release. “By taking advantage of these sales tax holidays, Texans can make upgrades that will help alleviate those pressures and lower their utility bills — while saving money on state and local sales taxes.”

According to a release, products with a WaterSense label or logo can be purchased tax-free for personal or business use. These include showerheads, bathroom sink faucets and accessories, toilets, urinals and landscape irrigation controls. The release also states that the sales tax holiday also applies to lawn and garden products that help conserve water outdoors. Qualifying items include soaker or drip-irrigation hoses; moisture controls for sprinkler or irrigation systems; mulch; and plants, trees and grasses. These items can be purchased tax-free for residential use only, according to a release.

Go here for more information on the Water-Efficient Products Sales Tax Holiday. Go here from more information on the Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday.