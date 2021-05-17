Family, police asking for help after man shot, killed in southwest Houston

Police are asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for the death of 29-year-old Elias Marzano.

HOUSTON – Police are asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for a fatal shooting in southwest Houston.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Concourse Drive near Duchamp Drive in the Westwood area, police said.

According to authorities, witnesses told them the victim, 29-year-old Elias Marzano, and another person were involved in a verbal altercation.

Police said as Marzano was driving away, the other person pulled out a handgun fired multiple gunshots, hitting Marzano while he was in his vehicle.

Emergency responders performed CPR on Marzano and he was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Witnesses told police the suspect was driving a black or dark-colored vehicle with an “H” emblem. Police said the vehicle was last seen heading eastbound on Duchamp Drive.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the suspect’s identification, charging and/or arrest. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at Crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers app.

Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.