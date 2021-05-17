Emaciated dog found in Magnolia with arrow through its abdomen

A dog in Magnolia is being treated after it was found with an arrow protruding from its abdomen.

MAGNOLIA, Texas – The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after a dog was found with an arrow protruding through its abdomen.

Police said the dog, believed to be a pit bull/Labrador mix was found in the 13000 block of Friendship Lane near the Montgomery County Pct. 2 Commissioner’s barn.

Authorities were able to restrain the dog and it was taken to the animal shelter for emergency surgery to remove the arrow. Police said the dog also had another injury near its hip. Authorities believe it was hit by another arrow and it was a through-and-through wound.

Officials said the dog is believed to be about 5 years old and is black/brown with a gray muzzle. The dog was also in an emaciated state.

The dog is alive as of this writing and in “guarded” condition.

The Pct. 2 Constable’s Office is asking for the public’s help in this investigation. Anyone with information pertaining to this case is asked to call 936-539-7854.