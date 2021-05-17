Company hiring ‘Chief Adventure Officer’ to travel Texas, take photos and enjoy the outdoors

HOUSTON – Are you an adventurous traveler who knows how to take great phones on a smartphone?

If you are, a unique opportunity just opened, and the company is looking for someone like you.

WhistleOut, a cellphone comparison website, is hiring for a Chief Adventure Officer in Texas. The role pays you to snap photos with your phone while you explore the great outdoors.

The job comes with a bunch of benefits: a $1,000 check, a smartphone priced up to $1,000, and reimbursement for travel expenses up to $500.

The selected winner will plan a trip to a scenic outdoor destination in Texas. Then, take captivating photos that capture the state’s natural beauty and share the photos on social media.

The application is open to anyone who is 18 years and older and must be eligible to work in the U.S. Applicants must answer the question: “Why do you feel you’re the right person for the #WhistleOutside dream job?”

The winner will be announced on YouTube on May 28 at 11:00 am PST.

Apply here.