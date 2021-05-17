Astros will increase to maximum capacity for fans at Minute Maid Park through remainder of season

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros announced that it will increase to maximum capacity for fans at Minute Maid Park for the remainder of the season starting May 25.

The announcement comes after the CDC recently updated its guidelines for Major League Baseball. Currently, any additional tickets to reach full capacity for Astros home games through June 3 are now available. For games after June 3, tickets will become available starting May 28.

The Astros will no longer require masks for fully vaccinated fans at Minute Maid Park and will be required to show proof of vaccination before removing their masks while on site. Those who are not fully vaccinated will be encouraged to wear masks.

Team officials said all other health and safety measures will remain in place.

According to a release, Astros-owned Minor League affiliates, which are the Sugar Land Skeeters, Corpus Christi Hooks, and Fayetteville Woodpeckers, will also move to maximum capacity for the remainder of their seasons and follow the same mask policies as the Major League club.