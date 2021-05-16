Trap Karaoke is coming back to Houston

Trap Karaoke returns to Houston on Sept. 5 at House of Blues.

HOUSTON – Trap Karaoke, an interactive cultural experience, is returning to Houston.

This user-generated concert series is scheduled for Sept. 5 at House of Blues at 1204 Caroline Street.

The organizers say the experience is like going to church, but instead of ‘Melodies From Heaven,’ the crowd is singing “Bodak Yellow” or “Dreams and Nightmares.”

Founded in 2015, Trap Karaoke follows the traditional karaoke format. Guests are allowed to sign up to jump on stage and perform their favorite trap anthems or select a wild card.

But at Trap Karaoke, fans became stars, while the crowd screams back every lyric. In some cases, there are surprise guests, such as Bun B, City Girls, 2 Chainz and Wale.

This event is 21 and older from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets range from $22 to $42.

Here is everything you need to know if you are thinking about attending: