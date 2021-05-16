Mostly Cloudy icon
Suspect arrested after fatal shooting of man at boxing gym in Sugar Land, deputies say

Erica Ponder
, Digital Content Producer

Christian Menifee, 19
Christian Menifee, 19 (KPRC 2)

SUGAR LAND, Texas – A man who is suspected of shooting another man in Sugar Land Saturday has been arrested, deputies said.

Deputies said Christian Menifee, 19, has been booked into the Fort Bend County Jail and has been charged with murder. His bond has been set at $350,000.

Investigators said the shooting happened at Charlo Boxing and Fitness Club located at 9750 Hwy 6 S.

According to deputies, the victim and Menifee had an ongoing dispute and it all came to a head last night when Menifee pulled out a gun and fatally shot the victim.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

