Unity Against Hate Rally brings community out in Fort Bend County

Fort Bend County officials and community leaders came together Saturday at the Unity Against Hate Rally, according to a press release.

HOUSTON – Fort Bend County officials and community leaders came together Saturday at the Unity Against Hate Rally, according to a press release.

The event held at the Fort Bend County Justice Center condemned the violence against members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

Fort Bend County Judge KP George advocated for everyone, regardless of their race, their race, ethnicity, or culture to denounce the racism committed against Asian Americans, and ensure their safety and well-being.

“This lady said, I am scared to go outside because somebody is going to say something about my look because she is originally from China, but at the end of the day I always say this, I am an American of Indian descent, not an Indian American,” said George. “That’s the way we all feel, and don’t look at me and say that I am less of an American and don’t feel that way because I choose to be here, collectively we make our country a better place.”

Ad

George thanked Community Against Hate, leadership in Fort Bend County, the city of Houston, and other anti-hate organizations for their work against discrimination and advocating for unity during this time of crisis.

Fort Bend County is the most diverse county in the United States, according to the press release. The county also recorded the sixth-largest population rise in the country, adding more than 255,000 new residents from 2010 to 2020. This marked a 43.5 percent growth rate.