Some HISD employees to see a one-time $750 boost in paycheck as a show of appreciation, district says

HOUSTON – Some employees of the Houston Independent School District will be seeing a one-time bump in their paychecks for the end of May.

According to the district, the Board of Education “approved a one-time stipend of $750 for eligible district employees as an appreciation for their dedication and commitment during this unprecedented school year.”

The boost will show up on employees’ May 26 paycheck, according to the district.

During the meeting trustees also approved allowing HISD to negotiate with Texas A&M University-Commerce with the intention of increasing the number of HISD seniors and employees who earn degrees -- both graduate and undergraduate -- from the school.

The board also approved $750,000 to spend on community outreach programs over a three-year period and a $19,000 grant from the USA Swimming Foundation that will go toward helping students learn how to swim.