SWAT responding to break-in at gun range in northeast Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a break-in at a gun range and store in northeast Harris County Tuesday, deputies said.

Deputies said SWAT is responding to the incident at a gun store and range located in the 11300 block of Eastex Freeway.

@HCSOTexas deputies responded to an alarm call at a gun store/range located at the 11300 block of Eastex Freeway, near Hopper. At least one male is suspected of breaking into the store. It’s unknown if the male remains inside. Our SWAT team & PIO are responding. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/UdldZaTvZP — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) May 11, 2021

According to deputies, at least one man is suspected of breaking into the store.

Deputies said it is unknown if the man is still inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.