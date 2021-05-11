Cloudy icon
SWAT responding to break-in at gun range in northeast Harris County, deputies say

Erica Ponder
, Digital Content Producer

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after a break-in at a gun range and store in northeast Harris County Tuesday, deputies said.

Deputies said SWAT is responding to the incident at a gun store and range located in the 11300 block of Eastex Freeway.

According to deputies, at least one man is suspected of breaking into the store.

Deputies said it is unknown if the man is still inside.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

