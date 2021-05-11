PHOTOS: 18 emaciated, neglected horses rescued from abandoned property in Brazoria County

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas – Over a dozen horses are now in the care of the Houston Humane Society after they were rescued from an abandoned property in Brazoria County.

Several Brazoria County authorities and departments joined with the Houston Human Society to seize the animals that had been left on the land.

According to a Facebook post, 18 horses were left behind by family and were severely dehydrated and underweight when they were rescued.

“These poor animals have been neglected both emotionally and physically, lacking proper nutrition and veterinary care,” the Houston Humane Society said in the post. “No food or drinkable clean water were found on the scene. They are now safe and out of harm’s way.”

The animals were evaluated by veterinarians, who determined the animals had severe dehydration as well as joint and bone issues. The horses will now receive the medical treatment and housing they need.

People interested in donating to help the animals can do so via the Houston Human Society website or Venmo, @houstonhumane.