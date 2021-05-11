La Porte bar owner charged with child pornography, sex crimes

LA PORTE – A La Porte bar owner was arrested last weekend on child pornography and other sex crimes, according to police.

Neon Moon Saloon owner Kenneth Alger was arrested and charged with possession of child porn with the intent to promote, two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child, and two counts of sexual performance by a child. Prosecutors are asking for a $1.25 million bond.

“He is a danger to the community. He’s a sexual predator,” said Johna Stallings, chief of the Harris County DA’s Office of Adult Sex Crimes and Trafficking Division.

In court documents, prosecutors said video evidence seized showed Alger engaged in “extreme sexual abuse of [multiple] victims in an ongoing basis, over the course of years.”

Prosecutors said three of the victims who have been identified so far are girls who are under the age of 14.

Court documents show that Alger recorded some of his assaults using hidden cameras. A source told KPRC 2 Alger hid some of the footage in compartments built into custom furniture pieces.

“In an initial search of the roughly dozen or so recording devices seized, officers found a large trove of child pornography, both collected and produced by the defendant,” court documents stated.

Prosecutors are now trying to identify two or three other victims who were seen in videos. They also believe there may be additional victims.