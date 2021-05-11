How soon will kids, teens receive COVID-19 vaccine in Houston?

HOUSTON – Experts say the agency granting the use of the coronavirus vaccine in younger age groups will accelerate the nation’s efforts to drive down infections.

It will also allow middle school-aged students to get vaccinated before school starts this fall.

While this age group is typically not hard-hit by the virus, they are not immune to complications and can transmit it to vulnerable people.

Now that the FDA granted the Emergency Use Authorization of Pfizer for 12-15-year-olds, the CDC and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) meet Wednesday to discuss the EUA. After that, several local clinics and hospitals say they will begin offering the vaccine to that age group.

UTMB, Memorial Hermann and Houston Methodist Hospital replied to KPRC 2 that Pfizer vaccinations for 12-15-year-olds could begin Thursday.

Ad

Memorial Hermann said you can register now and they will contact you once it’s approved.

Texas Children’s Hospital said they will be monitoring Wednesday’s meeting for further guidance.

Kelsey-Seybold Clinic said they are still reviewing the data and will determine a date to begin vaccinating young teens once it’s approved by all three agencies.