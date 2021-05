HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is expected to discuss the coronavirus pandemic during Tuesday’s Commissioner’s Court meeting.

According to the itinerary, Hidalgo is going to address the county’s response to the pandemic and possible actions regarding the virus.

The meeting is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and Hidalgo’s discussion is the sixth agenda item on the list. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream of her discussion.