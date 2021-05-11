Got cellulite? Doctors say here are ways to minimize the appearance

HOUSTON – If you have cellulite and want to hit the pool this summer, don’t worry at all. You’re not alone-- nearly all women have cellulite.

The bad news is there’s no way to completely get rid of it, but you can minimize its appearance.

“Cellulite affects around 80 to 90% of all women,” said Dr. Henry Mentz with ACPS. “It’s a fibrous band that pulls the skin in and creates a dimple.”

According to a Harris Poll, 60% of women believe it’s their fault.

But, Mentz, a Triple-Board certified plastic surgeon, said that’s a common misconception.

“Weight loss can help some, but usually it’s related to your family heritage and if your Mom has cellulite, you’re probably going to have cellulite. That’s the unfortunate reality,” said Mentz.

Florence Gonzalez has tried exercising with no luck.

“I do it all, but at the end of the day, I still have those stubborn dimples that I can’t get rid of,” said Gonzalez.

