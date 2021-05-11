4 ways to find the best summer travel deals

If you are dreaming of summer vacation, you are not alone.

As more people get vaccinated and more restrictions are lifted, travel is returning in a big way this summer. However just like everything else, booking your travel will be different, especially if you are looking to find the best deals.

Families ready for summer vacations

After more than a year of being stuck in the house and stuck in Houston, Janette Horton, a mother of three from Humble is packing up and flying away to Mexico.

“We are going to Los Cabo, Mexico. I’m very excited. It’s one of our favorite places,” said Horton who is Instructional Specialist for Humble ISD.

With COVID-19 cases finally on the decline, millions of American families are planning summer vacations this year.

“We haven’t been able to take a family trip in quite a while,” said Kingwood mother of two, Nicol Payne.

“We’re just so excited for a change of scenery, a bit of normalcy,” said mom from Kingwood Lindy Schuck.

