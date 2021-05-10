Need a job? Landry’s to host job fair in Galveston this Wednesday

HOUSTON – Need a job or know someone who does?

Landry’s, the company behind Bubba Gump Shrimp & Co., on Galveston Island Historic Pleasure Pier and other multiple concepts is hosting a job fair this Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Galveston Island Convention Center.

Houston-area residents and Galveston residents are invited to apply or inquire about one or many positions including retail associates, food & beverage attendants, ride operators, and more.

Applicants at the job fair will receive a $250 signing bonus if they’re hired on the spot. The bonus will be split into two payments beginning 30 days after starting their new job and again at 90 days after the date.

Those who are interested can complete an employment application prior to attending Wednesday’s job fair or by texting Landry’s at 77498. Application forms will also be available at the event.

For more information and to apply, click here.