HOUSTON – A man was hospitalized overnight after police say he was shot outside of a lounge in the Montrose area.

Houston police responded to reports of a shooting outside of Seaside Lounge on West Dallas and Arthur around 1:45 a.m.

Police said the man got into an altercation at the lounge, which led to a fight outside of the establishment.

The man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police are still searching for the shooter.