Houston cyclist hit, killed by suspected drunk driver

HOUSTON – A family in southeast Houston is grieving after their loved one was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver Saturday morning.

Hector Mario Saldarriaga, 60, was riding his bike along Galveston Road when police say Crystal Reyes, 37, hit him and left the scene.

Police say Reyes almost hit another patrol officer as well. That officer pulled Reyes over and determined she had been drinking. She was arrested and posted a $30,000 bond.

Hector was from Columbia and had a passion for cycling. He was a part of several bicycle groups in Houston and trained for triathlons and marathons.

Hector’s brother-in-law says it is unfair that Reyes bonded out of jail.

“This has been going on time and time again with these criminals. I do not think it is fair for the families that are left behind and even justice for him. Why are these people getting released such a small bond,” Sergio Sarduy said.

Reyes was charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid.

Hector leaves behind 10 brothers and sisters. He was married for 12 years and had three children.