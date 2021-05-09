Cloudy icon
Houston Ballet returns to the stage for the first time in over a year

Bill Barajas
, Reporter

HOUSTON – Hundreds came out to the Miller Outdoor Theatre to enjoy the Houston Ballet Reignited program.

This weekend marks the first shows since March 8, 2020, when the ballet had its last live performance due to the pandemic.

“It feels great. It’s not too hot. It’s not too humid. It’s the perfect Houston day,” said attendee Breanna Levine

The crowd filled with fans of all ages.

Daryl Ervin and his daughter were getting in some quality time.

“Just a routine daddy-daughter weekend and this was on the calendar, so I jumped on it,” said Daryl Ervin.

Lily Fuori, 13, and her friend Beatrix could hardly contain their excitement.

“I’m most excited to see all my favorite dancers and finally get in the feel of seeing performances again,” said Fuori.

