LIVE: Attorney Ben Crump, family of George Floyd and other local leaders hold news conference

HOUSTON – Attorney Ben Crump, the family of George Floyd, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and Congressman Al Green held a news conference Saturday.

The news conference comes just one day after a federal grand jury indicted the four former Minneapolis police officers involved in Floyd’s arrest and death, accusing them of willfully violating the Black man’s constitutional rights as he was restrained face-down on the pavement and gasping for air.

The news conference is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Saturday. Click2Houston.com plans to offer a live stream of the event.