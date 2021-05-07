Woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend after she forces her way into his home, police say

HOUSTON – Police said a woman was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend after she forced her way inside his home in northeast Houston Friday.

Police said the shooting happened in the 5400 block of Pardee Street around 4:15 a.m.

According to investigators, the man said he woke up to banging at his door and grabbed a gun. The man told police his ex-girlfriend was at the door and she forced her way inside the home. Police said a struggle ensued between the man and woman, and the man shot her once.

Police said the man is being questioned.

