Woman shot, killed by ex-boyfriend after she forces her way into his home, police say

HOUSTON – Police said a woman was fatally shot by her ex-boyfriend after she forced her way inside his home in northeast Houston Friday.
Police said the shooting happened in the 5400 block of Pardee Street around 4:15 a.m.
According to investigators, the man said he woke up to banging at his door and grabbed a gun. The man told police his ex-girlfriend was at the door and she forced her way inside the home. Police said a struggle ensued between the man and woman, and the man shot her once.
Police said the man is being questioned.
