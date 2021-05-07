VIDEO: 68-year-old man beaten with crowbar, dragged during robbery

HOUSTON – Police are searching for the man who was seen on video beating and dragging another man during a robbery in southeast Houston.

The incident happened Tuesday around 11 a.m. at an auto sales business on Telephone Road near Hobby Airport, according to police.

According to the Houston Police Department, the victim was inside his office when someone knocked at his locked door. The victim told police he unlocked the door, thinking it was a customer, and that is when an armed man forced his way inside.

Surveillance video from the incident shows the moment a Black man in a light orange shirt, dark jeans and black square-tip boots barged into the office with a handgun pointed at the victim.

The thief held the victim at gunpoint while he pulled a crowbar out of a black duffle bag strapped around his shoulder and began hitting the victim with it.

The video shows when the victim opened the door and tried to get away, but the man held the door closed, pulled the victim back inside and hit him some more with the crowbar, causing a severe laceration on the victim’s head, police said.

The man then took the victim to another room where he tied him up, and then the video shows the man dragging the victim into another part of the office.

Police said the man rummaged the office, and when he could not find any money, the man took the victim’s wallet and phone before fleeing the location.