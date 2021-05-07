Manufacturer says 226,000 of these smoke alarms are under recall, may fail to alert consumers of a fire

HOUSTON – If you have a Kidde brand smoke alarm in your home, you should check it because 226,000 of them are under recall. The manufacturer says they may fail to alert consumers of a fire.

There are seven models of the Kidde TruSense smoke alarms and combination smoke/carbon monoxide alarms included in the recall.

Kidde Model Series 2040, 2050, 2060 and 2070 Smoke and Combination Smoke/Carbon Monoxide alarms. Only alarms with the TruSense logo or “AMBER=FAULT” printed on the front of the alarm are included in this recall. The model number is printed on the back of the alarm.

The products were sold at Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon, and other stores between May 2019 and September 2020. They were between $10 and $70.

Kidde has a guide on how to identify the affected models and to complete the recall at kiddetsalarmrecall.rsvpcomm.com. To submit a claim, you’ll need to upload two photos for each alarm in its installed location, but the guide urges not to remove the alarm until your replacement arrives.

Kidde says you should receive your replacement alarm within three business days of filing your claim.

For questions, consumers can call Kidde toll-free at 844-796-9972 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET on Saturday. You can learn more online at kiddetsalarmrecall.rsvpcomm.com or kidde.com.