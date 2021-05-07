Houston Methodist Willowbrook looking for breast milk donations for premature babies

HOUSTON – This Mother’s Day, the Houston Methodist Willowbrook campus is asking for all moms who have delivered a baby in the past year to donate breastmilk, if they can. Willing mothers will have to be within a year of birth because that’s when they make milk most suitable for premature babies.

The Houston Methodist Willowbrook campus recently became a new donation site and said babies in the NICU are in need.

Although many women can donate at a number of locations across Houston, this new site is a convenient location for northwest Houston moms.

Fumbi White delivered her baby at Willowbrook prematurely, and she said she named her baby Khaiel, which means “God’s warrior,” because she knew he would be born early and would need a fighting start.

“We spent 99 days in the NICE,” White said. “A little more than three months. It was the longest three months of my life.”

Born at 29 weeks, the hospital was able to provide Khaiel with donated breastmilk.

Houston Methodist Willowbrook said donating provides a scarce resource that has a life-saving impact.

“It prevents certain types of infections that premature infants are at risk of getting. It helps increase their IQ, and it’s just overall protective for the infants. They grow at a different rate with the breastmilk,” NICU manager, Tammy Sullivan, said.