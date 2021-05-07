Here are some Mother’s Day deals and freebies your mom will love

HOUSTON – Mother’s Day is this Sunday. If you still don’t have plans to show your mom how much you appreciate her, we can help.

Mother’s Day usually means giving mom the day off from cooking and treating her to brunch or lunch, or you could start with breakfast in bed-- prepared by someone else!

Food deals

When you order Cracker Barrel’s Pancake Breakfast or their Sunday Homestyle Chicken Family Meal Bundles for pick up or delivery, you’ll get a $10 bonus card to use in the Cracker Barrel store. Both breakfasts feed a family of five for $31.99.

Moms eat free at all Pluckers locations Sunday if mom or anyone else with her is a Pluckers Club member.

Buy mom a $50 gift card or buy one to use to treat her to lunch on Mother’s Day, and then get a bonus $10 card to use later at Carrabbas, The Cheesecake Factory or Red Lobster.

Ad

Entertainment deals

If it’s family time that mom wants, take everyone to Typhoon Texas in Katy where all moms get in free. The park is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.