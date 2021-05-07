Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo addresses Texas GOP’s voting bill

HOUSTON – Harris County Linda Hidalgo will address Texas GOP’s voting bill Friday afternoon.

The voting bill was passed key House vote at 3 a.m. Friday.

Hidalgo has denounced the voting bill in the past, saying there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

The judge released the following statement:

“The tentatively approved voter suppression law is built on a pernicious lie, a lie that corrodes our American democracy from within by pushing the falsehood that widespread voter fraud exists in Texas. Each time this lie is told, each time policies are passed based on this lie, our democracy is weakened.

“I want to acknowledge the lawmakers that fought all night, and made some headway, to temper some of the most dangerous provisions in this bill.

“Most importantly, the passage of this bill has once again made it mainstream in Texas for laws to be written that make voting more difficult. This is a dangerous path for Texas to travel.”

The press conference will be livestreamed at 3:10 p.m. on the video player above.