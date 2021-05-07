B-29 Superfortress on display at Lone Star Flight Museum this week

HOUSTON – The B-29 Superfortress, aka Doc, has brought its History Restored Tour to the Lone Star Flight Museum from May 4-9.
Tours are available Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. According to a release, the museum will open at 9 a.m. on Friday to accommodate tour and museum visitors.
Rides will be available at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., Saturday and Sunday, followed by ground and flight deck tours on those days from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m, according to a release. Admission will be $5 per person for the static display event and flight deck tours in addition to the Lone Star Flight Museum general admission ticket, according to a release. General admission tickets will start at $9.95 with senior and military discounts. Click here to purchase tickets.
“The Lone Star Flight Museum’s mission of preserving history, while inspiring and educating future generations matches our mission with B-29 Doc,” said Josh Wells, B-29 Doc general manager and executive director. “We are excited to bring B-29 Doc to Houston and partner with the Lone Star Flight Museum to give people an up-close and unique experience with one of the historic bombers that delivered victory and protected freedom during World War II.”
Museum tickets can be purchased onsite or online at LoneStarFlight.org.