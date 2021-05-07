Ask 2: What are the various law enforcement agencies in and around Houston?

At KPRC 2, we’re dedicated to keeping Houstonians informed. As part of our Ask 2 series, the newsroom will answer your questions about all things Houston.

Question: What are the various law enforcement agencies in and around Houston?

Answer: Houston-area law enforcement is made up of 39 Police Departments, six of which serve colleges and universities, as well as eight Sheriff’s Offices.

A complete list of local law enforcement agencies can be found by clicking here.

Some of the listed Houston-area agencies also fall under Texas law enforcement.

At the aforementioned list, you may find agencies such as the Conroe Police Department and the Pasadena Police Department are considered Texas law enforcement, but not Houston law enforcement.

