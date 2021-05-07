Are you ready for hurricane season? Watch as Fort Bend County officials share what you need to know for 2021 season

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas – Fort Bend County Judge KP George and the Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management, in partnership with Clear Channel Outdoor, held a news conference to launch a hurricane preparedness digital billboard campaign for the county.

The 2021 County to Hurricane Season in Fort Bend campaign will include a virtual clock that gives the days, hours and minutes until the 2021 Hurricane Season begins on June 1, according to a news release.

“A total of up to 10 digital billboards are being provided by Clear Channel, at no charge to Fort Bend County, will display the actual countdown to the start of hurricane season in Fort Bend County,” the release specified. “These public service announcements are part of an annual preparedness campaign urging residents to get ready for the upcoming hurricane season, which starts June 1. The billboard message will change from June 1 through November 30 for hurricane season with a general reminder for residents of Fort Bend County to take precautions, plan ahead, and prepare before disaster strikes. "

According to the release, similar campaigns are expected to be launched in Harris and Galveston counties.

For more information on the campaign and hurricane preparedness, visit fbcoem.org.

Watch the full news update below: