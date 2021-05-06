People traveling to El Salvador can now get a direct flight from Bush Airport

Spirit Airlines is resuming nonstop routes between Houston (IAH) and San Salvador in El Salvador (SAL) after a temporary halt in service.

HOUSTON – Travelers looking to get a direct flight to El Salvador will be able to do so out of George Bush Intercontinental Airport soon.

Spirit Airlines announced it will be resuming direct flights from Houston to San Salvador starting June 10, following a temporary pause in service.

Flights will run on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and will be listed on the Spirit website. People looking to book their flight can begin buying tickets now.

