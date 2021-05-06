NRG moving its corporate headquarters to Houston

HOUSTON – NRG Energy announced Thursday that it will relocate their corporate headquarters to Houston from New Jersey.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner shared this statement about the announcement.

“I welcome today’s announcement by NRG designating Houston as the company’s sole corporate headquarters. Over the past several years, my team and I have had substantive conversations with president and CEO Mauricio Gutierrez. I believe the decision is confirmation that Houston is a smart city for business. Just over one year ago, the City committed to purchasing 100% renewable energy through a renewed partnership with NRG Energy as the City’s retail electric provider. The plan is helping us build a more sustainable future, save over $9 million on our electric bill, and reduce emissions. The corporate decision provides stability for the company’s 3,000 employees currently living in Houston. It means that NRG has committed to being a Texas-based company that will continue to expand. I look forward to strengthening our partnership and continuing to have meaningful discussions about our shared goals and vision for Houston’s future.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also issued a statement in support of the move.

“We are proud to welcome NRG Energy’s corporate headquarters to Houston as they expand their already strong presence in the Lone Star State. With this move, NRG joins 50 other Fortune 500 companies headquartered in Texas, including 22 in the Houston area alone. America’s leading businesses continue to invest in Texas — and grow jobs in Texas — because of our welcoming business climate, low taxes, reasonable regulations, and our young, growing, and skilled workforce. I thank NRG Energy for designating Texas — the energy capital of the world — as their corporate headquarters, and I look forward to our continued partnership as we ensure a more prosperous future for all who call the Lone Star State home.”

The company released the information in a report about its business performance, saying it had a net loss of $83 million, citing the impact of Winter Storm Uri.

“NRG is committed to helping Texans recover from the impacts of Winter Storm Uri and working with our stakeholders on lasting solutions to improve resilience in the ERCOT market,” Gutierrez is quoted as saying in the report. “We remain focused on advancing our customer-centric strategy and strengthening our platform.”