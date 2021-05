HOUSTON – NASA’s SpaceX Crew-1 astronauts will answer questions during Thursday’s press conference after returning to Earth.

NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker will talk about their historic mission on the International Space Station and return to Earth. The astronauts will also be joined by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi.

The live stream will begin at 2:45 p.m.