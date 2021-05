HOUSTON – A man is dead after someone started shooting outside of a Family Dollar in the Greenspoint area Wednesday, police said.

Police said the shooting happened at 925 Greens Rd. around 9:40 p.m.

According to investigators, the man’s nephew was getting off of work when someone waiting for him outside started shooting.

Police said the nephew was able to run away but his uncle was shot and killed.

Investigators said the shooter took off in a light-colored sedan.